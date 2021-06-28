New William Beaumont Army Medical Center set to move in patients July 11 after years of delay

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new William Beaumont Army Medical Center is set to open next month. Officials said the hospital is the newest most technologically advance medical center in the Department of Defense.

The new William Beaumont Army Medical Center includes a simulation operating room and a physical and occupational therapy location with more space and equipment.

“This gives us the ability to bring in more volume as far as our beneficiaries and to be more efficient pushing out these splints and orthosis. Now we can take on simultaneous patients,” said Capt. Brandon Stanley, the Chief of Occupational Services.

The hospital also includes a Cath Lab that treats cardiovascular disease with modern technology to create a safer treatment.

“We are able to do the same procedures we have been offering with lower radiation to the patient,” said Major Charles Lin, Chief of Cardiologist.

Construction started in 2013 but after multiple delays and millions of dollars in errors and there were delays along the way.

In 2018, an Inspector General report detailed $32.1 million in design errors. The new hospital ended up costing more than a billion dollars.

Then earlier this year, it was delayed due to what officials said were issues from an exercise simulating the opening of the hospital.

“I can tell you that everybody who has been working on this project has been working diligently to get us to the point where we are opening the new doors. I think the communities of Fort Bliss and El Paso will be very excited to see this new hospital,” said Col. Michael Oshiki, Commander of WBAMC.

The hospital is now working on becoming a level two trauma center.

“We are hoping that once we do that, we get secretarial designee status and that we will be able to take in emergency cases from the City of El Paso much like we see in other military facilities,” said Oshiki.

Patients will be moved into the new facility starting July 11.

