New weight loss center opens at The Hospitals of Providence East campus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Hospitals of Providence opened its first new weight loss center at their East El Paso location.

The Hospitals of Providence East Campus is expanding their services with their new Weight Loss Center East, which will provide patients in East El Paso both surgical and non-surgical weight loss options.

According to a news release, this service aims to meet the needs of bariatric patients by offering a multidisciplinary approach.

“For many of our patients, weight loss has been a lifelong struggle of trying multiple diets and exercise without the desired results,” said Dr. Michael Lara, a board-certified bariatric surgeon.

Lara mentioned that bariatric surgery is more than just weight loss. He said it is about regaining a person’s quality of life.

“At our weight loss center, we customize a plan to meet the individual needs of each patient and the results our patients see are a significant — weight loss, an increase in mobility and energy and for some being able to reduce or stop medications they’ve been required to take due to health conditions as a result of obesity,” said Lara.

By exploring the lifelong benefits of weight loss surgery and improvement of quality of life, The Hospitals of Providence hopes to help each patient reach their individual health goals.