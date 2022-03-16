EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new disaster recovery assistance company in the Sun City is helping residents even before disaster strikes.

1-800 Board Up helps those who have been victims of a disaster, whether it be fire, flood, or a crash. When contacted, their ‘victim response’ units help from the moments immediately after disaster strikes.

In addition to the physical help, Board Up is educating residents of some very important details ahead of the storm or fire.

Unknown to residents, they have 24 hours to board their home. Rick Flores, director of emergency services says that this step is necessary due to risk of injury.

“And the reason is to protect you and protect people in the community if you have a house fire and the home is exposed chances are kids see that they’re gonna jump in and want to go play and if they get hurt the homeowner are still responsible.”

Similar to other victim services like Red Cross, one major difference is what Board Up can do for the home as well as the homeowners themselves.

“What we can do that they cant is come in to secure the home we have a truck that’s staffed 24/7 with wood equipment our guys are ready to go 24/7 and were there to help you pretty quick.”

Additionally, Board-Up has introduced a new feature for homeowners and their pets. It is a decal which will show how many animals are in the home in case of a disaster. Flores says that this is beneficial because first responders are already trained to look for similar decals.

“For special stuff like then when they use the one for oxygen, oxygen being in use, its the same thing so fire fighters are already trained to look for that so when we have some thing like that out there it makes it easy for them to realize what this is for.”

Above the safety and the stickers, crew members simply want the community to know that they are a 24/7 resource that can be used in their hour of need.

