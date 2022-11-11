EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The opportunity center for the homeless broke ground today on their new Veterans transitional living center. It will house homeless veterans and will be the third location for homeless vets in El Paso.

The new facility will be located at 1217 Magoffin Avenue and will be able to house twenty people.

According to John Martin, the Deputy Director for the opportunity center for the homeless says the need for the third location comes from COVID.

The current location is setup college dorm style where the bathrooms are shared, but because of COVID there needs to be more privacy.

“The department of veterans affairs has asked us to incorporate private baths with each and every bed. so, if we renovated our existing facility, it would have reduced the number of beds from 20 down to 12 and were talking about a program that has been full for the last 7 years.” John Martin

The Veterans housed at the transitional living center will have access to clothing, food, employment opportunities and much more.

When completed, it will cost 2.4 million dollars.

The Opportunity Center has only raised about 60% of the funds needed and is asking El Pasoans for help.

If you would like to help you can reach out to the Opportunity Center to learn more.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store