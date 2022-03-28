EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)e Miner fans have a new show their school pride.

According to Texas DMV officials, they will begin to issue the UTEP license plates after the first 200 are pre-ordered.

UTEP officials share that a portion of the license fee will go to scholarships at the school.

“Buying a UTEP license plate not only shows our UTEP pride every day as people drive their cars, but proceeds from this purchase will provide scholarships to many of our students needing financial assistance to attend UTEP…” Heidi Granger, assistant vice president for Student Financial Services

University official share that UTEP’s Division of Marketing and Communications started to work on this project – along with The University of Texas System’s Office of Brand Trademark and Licensing – in fall 2020 semester.

A University committee selected the final design from an initial selection of 21. The division shared the design with the public via social media and 81% of the 1,100 respondents approved it.

That information was among the factors that the TxDMV board reviewed before it approved the design.

To order a UTEP license plate, click here.

