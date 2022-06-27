EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New traffic technology is available for El Paso drivers, both online and right over their heads as they drive down I-10.

HELP Alerts or (Highway Emergency Link Platform) Alerts are now live statewide and TransVista will be using them to alert motorists for incidents lasting more than four hours.

The alerts are like TxDOT traffic alerts and will be sent to cell phones located in the geo fence set up by TxDOT Operators, much like Amber and Silver Alerts are sent on cell phones.

The new program does not require a mobile app or pre-registration for drivers to participate.

Agencies who offer the HELP Alerts service push a Wireless Emergency Alert to travelers in and approaching a major incident area. The message relays instructions for registering for road closure updates.

Once registered, users can receive updates about closures and send messages to the agency’s representatives. The emergency alert system can also issue one-way alerts to warn drivers of upcoming dangers or extreme conditions.

The alerts operate through the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS), FEMA’s national system for local alerting that provides authenticated emergency and life-saving information to the public.

Also, drivers who are traveling on US-54 southbound or I-10 east and westbound – all heading toward the Spaghetti Bowl will see the District’s Lane Management System powered up on overhead sign bridges.

The illuminated signs provide guidance to drivers about lane information including routing, speed, and closures. Currently there are three systems activated, but the goal is to install them at major interchanges in the future.

To learn more about the new traffic technology, click here.

