New Texas laws go into effect September 1

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New state laws go into effect in Texas Wednesday, September 1.

Legislation passed includes House Bill 1927 which allows anyone who legally owns a gun to carry it in public. No license or training is required.

Also a high profile change is the Heartbeat Bill. It bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The bill would allow a Texas citizen to sue someone who performs an abortion or aids in the process. There is an exception in the law for medical emergencies.

House Bill 1535 gives more Texans access to medical marijuana. The expansion will be open for people like veterans who suffer from PTSD and cancer patients. The law also increases the dosage limit from .5% THC to 1% THC.

There are also changes with alcohol sales. House Bill 1518 allows people to buy beer and wine at 10 Sunday mornings instead of waiting until noon.

One bill requires police officers to keep their body cams on to record any investigation. Another bill charges protesters with a felony if they block emergency vehicles with lights on. Also there is a bill that banned the teaching of Critical Race Theory.

Another change you’ll hear the “Star-Spangled Banner” before any game involving a pro sports team that contracts with the state.

