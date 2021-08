EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso gave the community a sneak peak of a skating rink now being built at the shopping center.

Photos posted to its Facebook page show the “Skate, Rattle and Roll” rink is currently under construction.

According to the post, the new site will feature a roller rink and arcade.

El Pasoans seem to be excited about the new skating venue, the Facebook has garnered hundreds of likes and shares.

The post did not share when the rink would be open.