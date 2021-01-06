Canutillo ISD employs use of robotic smart cameras to help with remote learning

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Students in the Canutillo Independent School District students will soon have robotic smart cameras to help them with remote learning.

The district invested in nearly 300 Swivl Integrated robotic cameras, which integrates with the Zoom video conferencing system, allowing teachers to deliver lesson plans through real-time smart cameras. The cameras also allow teachers to move freely through their classroom, while students at home are able to see and hear the teacher and the rest of the class.

The system will simultaneously record the class, making it available for later use. Groups of students also have the ability to participate and collaborate both in-person and online.

CISD Technology Executive Director Dr. Oscar Rico saidf that the level of integration of the Swivl system on a large, district-wide, scale is unique to the region and Canutillo ISD is the first to do so.

“We are really able to bring the classroom to the students learning at home,” Rico said. “The smart camera system makes the classroom more interactive and they very much get a sense of being in the classroom itself.”

The Swivl system was approved by the CISD Board of Trustees last August and costs about $273,000.

Canutillo ISD Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said that the new system aligns with the District’s strategy of offering flexible learning options to support students who wish to learn remotely.

“We need to provide safe learning spaces for our teachers and students,” Galaviz said. “This helps us teach in-person to a reduced student population while also serving students, not in the classroom.

And, teachers don’t have to be chained to their computer to do it.”

