New restraining order filed in Duranguito dispute holds off demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new restraining order filed by preservationist Max Grossman has again put the brakes on the City demolishing the historic Duranguito neighborhood.

The Temporary Restraining Order, signed at about 8:30 a.m. Monday by 384th District Court Judge Patrick Garcia, prevents the City from demolishing the Downtown El Paso neighborhood to make way for a multipurpose arena, which was approved in a 2012 Quality of Life bond.

A hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 21.

The order was granted because of the possibility Mescalero Apache remains or artifacts could be in the footprint of the arena construction area, the order said.

“As we now know, the Apaches lived in Duranguito and the immediate surrounding area intermittently between 1778 and 1825, including a continuous period of occupation between 1790 and 1794, when their population peaked at 800 to 1,000 men, women and children,” Grossman said in an email. “The remains of their presence are preserved below ground at a depth of at least 12 feet, and probably a lot deeper.”

On Friday, the Texas Supreme Court rejected a petition for a rehearing from Grossman against the head of the Texas Historical Commission.

“The Texas Supreme Court’s decision last week is further affirmation of the City’s longstanding position that the study is complying with applicable requirements under state laws,” the City said in a statement. “However, as expected the opposition has filed an injunction that further delays the project and disregards the wishes of the voters, who overwhelmingly supported the MPC. The City remains steadfast in complying with court orders related to the MPC.”

Throughout the Duranguito drama, the City has maintained it continues to comply with state law and wants to move forward with the project to follow the will of the voters who approved construction of the multipurpose center in the 2012 quality of life bond election.