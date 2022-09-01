EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have partnered to create a national PSA campaign that encourages struggling Veterans to seek help for their life challenges before they reach a crisis point.

Due to September being Suicide Prevention Month, the campaign, “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” is highlighting new resources to help friends and families spread the word and support Veterans in their lives. The campaign is part of VA’s 10 year strategy to end Veteran suicide through a comprehensive and public health approach.

Veterans can view the full range of the VA’s offerings here: Don’t Wait. Reach out. (va.gov) Resources are available to support their mental and physical health, finances, education, relationships, housing, and more.

