EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A new reality TV series based in El Paso, Texas, called “Tex-Mex Motors,” will be premiering on Friday, June 9 on Netflix.

Courtesy of Star Central Studios

The series, which is based on local El Paso car enthusiast, Marcos “Scooter” Carrera, and his business partner, YouTube celebrity, Rob “Rabbit” Pitts, highlights the duo scavenging for

undervalued cars in Mexico and transporting them across the border.

With the help of a team of professionals, the cars are radically restored, reconditioned and ready to be sold to top bidders in the United States.

The premier season opens with eight episodes, with various car builds of different years, makes and models. All episodes were shot in El Paso, Juárez, and Las Cruces, adding to the growing list of film and television projects produced in El Paso.

Additionally, the show was produced by California-based MAK Pictures and local support from El Paso’s own Star Central Studios.

“I am extremely proud of this project, and I hope that we shine a positive light on the borderland, and many similar projects will follow. Not only is this important for car enthusiasts but the entire El Paso region,” said Carrera.

The show’s premise has been in development for approximately seven years since its pilot was filmed. Netflix finally took on the production shortly after covid restrictions were lifted and have since worked diligently to air the show by the summer of this year.

Netflix is a streaming service with over 232 million paid subscribers in over 190 countries and offers content in over 62 different languages. Each country has its own catalog of original TV shows and movies catered to their distinctive audiences.

“I hope the community supports this project by tuning in and watching on June 9th. Tremendous

community support means more projects for our local film community,” said Carrera.