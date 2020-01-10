New public art project now being displayed in El Paso’s Mission Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has unveiled its latest public art project.

Woven Culture is located at the top of the Carolina Bridge in the Mission Valley.

City officials said the new artwork was produced by Creative Kids. The organization is a nationally-recognized, local non-profit art organization that is dedicated to providing a high-quality development program utilizing the visual arts to empower youth.

The Carolina bridge runs from Alameda Avenue to Franklin Drive and takes traffic over railroad tracks and the Franklin Canal.

The public art piece is part of the Carolina Bridge reconstruction project that was completed in 2017.

Local kids worked with professional artists to create the artwork, officials said.