New program aims to protect employees and customers from COVID-19 in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 90 local businesses have taken the Pledge to Safety as a way to further protect the health of their employees and customers; and help keep businesses open, the City of El Paso said in a news release.

The program, which launched on June 8, is a self-monitored program for local businesses created to implement additional safety measures to combat COVID-19.

“Local businesses have shown amazing adaptability, resilience, and patience during this unprecedented time, and understand that if we as a community devote ourselves to protecting each other we can help lower the spread of the disease and keep our businesses open,” said Jessica Herrera, Economic Development Director. “And as El Paso strategically reopens, we are committed to supporting our local businesses, their employees, and our community as a whole. We are devoted to ensuring that we all come out stronger and healthier than ever.”

To see the full list of companies that have taken the Pledge visit We Took the Pledge.

Testimonials from businesses participating in the Pledge to Safety can be viewed in the links below:

The Pledge to Safety is signed by local businesses representing a broad range of industries including restaurants, bars, professional services, construction, and manufacturing have pledged to comply with all of the safety requirements and recommendations made by health officials.

Pledge to Safety Guidelines for participating local businesses:

Review the checklist and modify their individual practices to meet the criteria

Submit their pledge online

Download Pledge to Safety material to display via their social media and as a window cling.

Participating business will be promoted via social media, newsletters and epstrong.org website.

The program is a collaborative effort between the City of El Paso, the County of El Paso, the Downtown Management District, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation, Destination El Paso, the Better Business Bureau, the El Paso Chamber, the El Paso Chihuahuas, and the El Paso Locomotive FC.

Pledge to Safety aims to protect the health and safety of employees and customers and instill community confidence. Local businesses interested in participating in the Pledge to Safety Program must submit their pledge online at Pledge to Safety.