New program aims to help struggling El Pasoans make rent payments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new program is helping El Pasoans who are struggling to pay rent since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “El Paso Rent Help” program is funded through the federal government CARES Act and will deposit a thousand dollars a month for three months and will help residents not get evicted.

Landlords who are seeking to help their tenants avoid eviction should visit EPRentHelp.org to register to participate in the EP Rent Help Program.

Snapshot of EP Rent Help Program Timeline:

▪ July 22-28, 2020: Eligible landlords will be able to access necessary forms and begin inputting preliminary information about their properties into the Web portal.

▪ July 29-August 2, 2020: Tenants and landlords can gather and sign supporting documentation and input final application information into the Web portal.

▪ August 3 and onward: The Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners will verify applications and begin disbursing funds directly to landlords.

Other Important Facts about EP Rent Help

▪ The program will not be administered on a first-come, first-first serve basis; rather the partnership will seek to distribute the funds to those who are in the greatest need.

▪ Landlords must apply on behalf of their tenants; tenants will be required to provide information to their landlords to complete the application.

▪ While this program is limited to tenants living in the City of El Paso, we will not ask your immigration status nor will it be used in making decisions about who receives funding awards.

Applications must be completed online.

In light of current public health directives, landlords are strongly encouraged to file their applications remotely, City officials said.

However, some community partners have offered to allow landlords who don’t otherwise have access to a computer, to use public computers at their facilities:

▪ The El Paso Apartment Association, 5730 East Paisano Drive: (915) 598-0800.

▪ Consulate General of México, 910 East San Antonio Avenue: (915) 533-4082.

▪ YMCA of El Paso Metropolitan Offices, 810 Wyoming Avenue: (915) 532-9622.

▪ Westside Family YMCA, 7145 N Mesa Street: (915) 584-9622.

▪ Bowling Family YMCA, 5509 Will Ruth Avenue: (915) 755-9622.

▪ Fred & Maria Loya Family YMCA, 2044 Trawood Drive: (915) 590-9622.

People who wish to use a public computer should call ahead to each location before they arrive.

Computers will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Staff at these locations cannot provide technical support.