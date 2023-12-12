EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will introduce the newest exhibit at the Zoo & Botanical Gardens – a state-of-the-art penguin oasis exhibit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The display is now home to a colony of Magellanic penguins, a new animal species to the Zoo of El Paso. The $6.25 million investment is part of the voter-approved 2012 Quality of Life Bond. The investment emphasizes the City’s commitment to providing exceptional recreational and educational opportunities for the community.

The space incorporates a rocky coast that will serve as a “natural habitat” setting for the penguins and include an incredible above and underwater viewing experience for visitors.

Magellanic penguins were selected for the exhibit because of their roots in the warm and temperate coastal regions of South America, such as Argentina and Chile. Other key features include:

Interactive space for penguins and visitors

·Outdoor stadium viewing

·Above and underwater viewing

·Web cameras for the exhibit

·Audio and visual educational tools

·Restrooms and a nursing room

Who: El Paso Capital Improvement Department and the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens

What: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Penguin Oasis Exhibit

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 13

Where: El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens, 4001 E. Paisano Dr.