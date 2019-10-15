New ‘Park 915’ app released for metered parking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso is introducing a new parking app that will replace the old “Park El Paso” app when it comes to paying for metered parking in downtown El Paso.

The city says the new app, called “Park 915” will enhance user experience by enabling users to save time by viewing available metered parking spaces and paying for them via the app.

“Park 915 provides a much better user experience, showing people in real-time exactly where the available parking spots are in the city so that people can avoid the areas with no parking and drive directly to the streets where there are open spots, saving time and frustration. The new app allows users to pay right from their phones and receive alerts when the parking sessions are about to expire,” International Bridges Department Director David Coronado said.

Stickers for the new app are now posted on the city’s 2,000 parking meters. Motorists will have to download the free Park 915 app for iPhone or Android devices and create a new account to pay for a parking meter using a smart device. It replaces the Park El Paso app. Effective October 14, 2020, only payments made through the new Park 915 app will be honored.

To pay for parking using the Park 915 app, users simply enter the zone and space numbers posted on the stickers and signs around the meter, choose the duration of time they wish to park, and touch the “start parking” button. The Park 915 app will send alerts when the parking session is about to expire so a user can extend time right from the app.

With the launch of the Park 915 app, ParkMobile continues to expand its presence in Texas. ParkMobile is currently available in Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Amarillo, the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, and the University of North Texas.

“We are excited to partner with the City of El Paso on the new Park 915 app,” says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. “With over 800,000 ParkMobile users in Texas, we’re providing people with a smarter way to park as they travel throughout the state.”