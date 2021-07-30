New non-stop flights to Orlando added to El Paso International Airport

This file photo shows passengers making their way to the terminal at El Paso International Airport.

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two new non-stop flights from El Paso to Orlando will be added to the El Paso International Airport.

These two new air service options are introduced by Frontier Airlines as added travel options will help boost the region’s economic recovery.

Frontier announced it will provide service from El Paso to Orlando twice a week, year-round beginning November 3, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

“Our travelers have more choices now as a result of our ongoing efforts to share our community’s success, economic resiliency, and vaccination rates. In the years prior to the pandemic, we had secured 20 new flights, and we continue to attract new service that we did not have pre-pandemic,” said El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez.

Recently added new flights at El Paso International Airport include:

March: New Service from El Paso to Las Vegas on Frontier

August: New Service from El Paso to Charlotte on American

Sept.-Nov.: Three new daily flights from El Paso to Austin on American

“Our focus on growing the core business of air transportation is part of the City of El Paso’s Strategic Plan and that plan will allow us to stay on course in making great strides in bringing new flights that will complement our existing services.”

The enhanced services at the El Paso International Airport reach beyond growing non-stop flights. Existing routes have also increased frequency and upsized aircraft on various routes. Some of these changes include:

Flights on American to Dallas/Fort Worth are now mainline aircraft (upsized from smaller regional jets)

Southwest is ramping up frequencies in various destinations going from 14 daily flights to 20 daily flights in October.

Southwest will increase their frequency to Austin from one daily to two daily in September to three daily in October, resulting in six daily non-stop flights to Austin in November.

San Antonio frequency is also being increased on Southwest from one daily service to two times per day in October.



For more information about El Paso International Airport, visit www.elpasointernationalairport.com.

