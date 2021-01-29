New non-stop flights to Carlsbad, flights to Albuquerque coming to EPIA

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and the El Paso International Airport have partnered up with a new airline to allow non-stop flights to Carlsbad, N.M. and continuing service to Albuquerque.

Boutique Air is providing both scheduled and charter air service and will also provide connecting services to Dallas and Fort Worth.

This new airline will run twice-daily beginning Tuesday with the following schedule:

Flight from El Paso departs 6 a.m.; arrives in Carlsbad at 6:40 a.m.

Flight continues from Carlsbad and arrives in Albuquerque at 8:20 a.m.

Flight from El Paso departs 4:20 p.m.; arrives in Carlsbad at 5 p.m.

Flight continues from Carlsbad and arrives in Albuquerque, 6:40 p.m.

Flight from Carlsbad departs 3:10 p.m.; arrives in El Paso at 3:50 p.m.

Flight from Carlsbad departs 9:40 p.m.; arrives in El Paso at 10:20 p.m.

Flight from Albuquerque departs 8 p.m., stops in Carlsbad and arrives in El Paso at 10:20 p.m.

Passengers flying Boutique Air will receive concierge-style service similar to private flying from check-in to landing and fly on an eight-seat King Air 350 or Pilatus PC-12.

“We are excited to offer access to two new destinations, enhancing connectivity for our region,” Sam Rodriguez, Director of Aviation, said. “And the community is now able to experience flying on a private plane without the cost of one.”

Boutique Air has agreements with both United Airlines and American Airlines to connect to flights in their network. United MileagePlus members accrue miles for all flights booked thru United Airlines.

Flights can be booked online at www.boutiqueair.com, www.united.com, www.aa.com and all accredited online travel services.

Boutique Air is a San Francisco-based airline founded in 2007 and is an FAA-certified air carrier providing both scheduled and charter air service to 29 small, mid-size and major cities nationwide.

Visit boutiqueair.com for more information.