New Mexico statewide school closures due to Coronavirus

El Paso News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has issued a statewide closure of schools.

This closure will be effective March 16, and students will be allowed to return to school Monday, April 6.

According to a release, the closure is yet another effort to contain the community spread of the Coronavirus.

“We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus. I have been in communication with all of our superintendents about this proactive step, and we are all going to work together to address this public health challenge,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart.

Las Cruces public schools are currently working on a plan to provide grab-and-go meals to ensure there is no interruption in nutritional services to students and families that depend on them, with potential weekend meal service, a release said.

“We are advising the public of this forthcoming announcement tonight so that parents and students can prepare for this upcoming change and begin to make arrangements,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We will be informing the public of additional measures that the state will be taking to ease the burden on families and educators and ensure that children continue to be fed and cared for.”

