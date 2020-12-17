New Mexico State signs 15 on early National Signing Day

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – While things were quiet at UTEP on early National Signing Day, things were the exact opposite at New Mexico State.

The Aggies were busy on Wednesday, announcing 15 new players being added to the roster, including Montwood High School defensive lineman Ivan Escobar and Ole Miss transfer Eli Johnson. NMSU head coach Doug Martin told KTSM the Aggies expected to sign more players in February, and perhaps in the coming days, too.

The Aggies, of course, have not played this fall, postponing their season to the spring back in August. So, the coaching staff had a lot of time the last few months to hit the virtual recruiting trail, which paid dividends with the large signing class.

“I really think it helped us a lot. We didn’t have to prepare for games or a season, so we just focused on recruiting as our primary deal,” said Martin. “I think as a staff we did a much better job because we were able to get the whole staff involved in recruiting almost every single kid.”

Martin called the recruiting class one of the best they’ve put together in his time at New Mexico State. The Aggies will play a three-game spring season in 2021, and hold 29 practices while mainly looking ahead to the 2021 fall season.