EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police is coordinating a gun buyback event in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Espanola where people can anonymously hand in unwanted guns and firearms and receive Visa and/or American Express gift cards in return.

The events will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Albuquerque, at Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Gate 6 (south of Lomas)

Las Cruces, at the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 2230 N. Telshor Blvd.

Espanola, at Robert “Gordy” Vigil Regional Sportsplex at 2000 Industrial Park Rd.

State Police says no questions will be asked at the event as buybacks are intended to prevent unwanted or unneeded weapons from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence.

State Police also released the following details regarding the event: