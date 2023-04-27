EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance and driver’s license checkpoints during the month of May in all New Mexico counties.
NMSP says that these checkpoints are done to reduce impaired driving related deaths and to help change society’s attitude about driving while under the influence.
“Hundreds of lives could be saved each year if every driver had the courage to make the right decision not to drive impaired.”New Mexico State Police