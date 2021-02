New Mexico State Parks reopen to all visitors

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Parks has announced that day-use will reopen for all visitors immediately.

Camping will reopen to all visitors by reservation only beginning February 27th.

Several state parks are currently managing for seasonal closures and it is important for visitors

to continue to check for details on specific park hours of operation and additional information

before visiting on the State Parks website.

State Parks advises the additional guidance is still in place:



• Wearing a mask or cloth face covering is mandatory in public settings except when eating,

drinking, or swimming or unless a healthcare provider instructs otherwise, and violators

could face citations and $100 fines for not complying voluntarily.

• Group size varies by county, check the status of your county before traveling to a State

Park

• Bring hand sanitizer and additional personal protective equipment

• Maintain social distance of 6 feet or more while recreating

• Trails will be open; some water access is limited at this time due to seasonal conditions.

• No group shelter use or large organized events

• To limit interactions, please use exact change when paying fees or purchase passes online

• Recreate responsibly and pack out all trash