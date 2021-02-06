New Mexico reports 424 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says the state recorded 424 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths.

Bernalillo and Doña Ana County are still seeing the highest number of positive cases compared to other counties throughout the state. Bernalillo, which includes the city of Albuquerque, reported 124 new cases and Doña Ana County reported 56.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe says there are 30 active cases with three hospitalizations and 20 deaths due to COVID-19 complications. The tribe reported seven new cases on Wednesday.

One of the eight reported deaths was reported in Bernalillo County and none from Doña Ana County.

The health department says there are 419 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico due to COVID-19 complications. And, 110,240 cases have been deemed recovered.