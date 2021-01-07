New Mexico reports 1,496 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the state is still seeing a climb in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

The department says 1,496 new cases have been identified and there are 47 new deaths related to the virus.

Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque, is still seeing the largest increases with 443 new cases. Doña Ana County reported 164 cases. Otero County reported 28 cases.

The New Mexico Department of Health says Doña Ana County accounted for 7 new deaths. Most of those who passed were males with underlying health conditions. A woman in her 60s also passed after infection.

The state says it has a total 149,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Bernalillo County leads the state with total 42,929 cases and Doña Ana County follows with 18,259 confirmed cases. Otero County accounts for 2,258 cases.

Most cases from Otero County cases are accounted by individuals from the Otero County Prison Facility with 472.

The Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County accounts for 214 cases.

There are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19. And, 72,089 COVID-19 cases have been deemed recovered.