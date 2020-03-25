New Mexico reports 13 new cases of COVID-19; total 112

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- New Mexico state health officials announced 13 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 112.

As of today, nine individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, a release said.

Health officials say this number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

According to the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

Five new cases in Bernalillo County:

A male in his 20s

A female in her 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 70s

A female in her 80s

One new case in Eddy County:

​A male in his 70s – deceased. As previously reported Wednesday by the Department of Health, this individual died Sunday, March 22. The state laboratory confirmed a positive COVID-19 test late Tuesday, March 24, after receiving it the same day.

Two new cases in Rio Arriba County:

A male in his 60s

A female in her 70s

One new case in Sandoval County:

A female in her 30s

One new case in San Juan County:

A male in his 30s

Three new cases in Santa Fe County:

A female in her 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 70s

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 112 positive tests for COVID-19. A previously reported positive case in Chaves County was determined to be a clerical error; the patient has been informed, and the state court has been amended to reflect that fact:​

Bernalillo County: 48

Doña Ana County: 13

Cibola County: 1

Chaves County: 3

Curry County: 1

Eddy County: 1

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 2

Sandoval County: 8

San Juan County: 8

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 17

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

The Department of Health has detected community spread, and for this reason, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home unless they absolutely need to go out for health, safety, and/or welfare reasons.

According to a release, the restrictions have been put in place to minimize person-to-person contact and ensure the spread is mitigated.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing.

The state is prioritizing testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection, a release said.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.