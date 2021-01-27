New Mexico records 755 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced 755 new cases and 27 additional deaths to its toll on Wednesday.

Doña Ana County recorded 123 new cases and Otero County saw 14, according to state data.

Among those who succumbed to the virus were five individuals in Doña Ana County and one in Otero County. They include a man in his 50s who had underlying conditions, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions, a man in his 60s with underlying conditions, a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual from Otero County was man in his 80s with underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,198.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe reported five new cases on Monday and say there are 75 active cases. The tribe says seven are hospitalized.

New Mexico has now had a total of 171,047 COVID-19 cases, with 20,797 total cases in Doña Ana County, 1,406 total cases in Lincoln County and 2,800 total cases in Otero County.

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

