New Mexico records 299 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Thursday.

Doña Ana and Bernalillo County saw the highest increases in cases throughout the state, according to the health department. The counties include the biggest cities in New Mexico: Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County recorded 52 new cases. And, neighboring Otero County recorded 21 new virus cases.

In all, the state has seen a total of 184,080 COVID-19 cases and there are 245 people admitted in New Mexico hospitals due to complications from the virus.

The state says 139,593 residents have recovered from the virus. But the state has also seen 3,671 succumb to the illness.