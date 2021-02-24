New Mexico public school students to receive food benefits through partnership

A cafeteria worker prepares lunch for students at Freedom Preparatory Academy on September 10, 2020 in Provo, Utah. – In person schooling with masks has started up in many Utah schools since shutting down in March of this year due to the covid-19 virus. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP) (Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Human Services Department and Public Education Department have partnered to issue Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) to students.

The program is targeted to students who qualify to receive free or reduced meals and who continue learning remotely or in hybrid mode for the 2020-2021 school year.

“These very important benefits will continue to provide nutritional assistance to New Mexico families,” said Human Services Department Deputy Secretary Angela Medrano.

The Human Services Department provides services and benefits to more than 1 million people through programs such as the Medicaid Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Child Support Program and several Behavioral Health Services.

Eligibility for the P-EBT program is determined by the New Mexico Public Education Department and is eligible for students regardless of their family’s SNAP eligibility.

Cards for newly eligible P-EBT students will be mailed on March 8; allow 7-10 days for mail delivery.

The Human Service Department will not issue new cards to existing P-EBT households.

To request new cards you can try:

Contacting the department’s P-EBT card vendor directly at 1-800-843-8303; or

Logging onto the P-EBT portal through YesNM at https://www.yes.state.nm.us/yesnm/home/index.

For additional information or eligibility questions please call the P-EBT hotline at 1-833-415-0569.

For frequently asked questions and to view the amount of benefits issued based on each school schedule, please visit: Help Feed Your Children with Pandemic EBT | New Mexico Human Services Department (state.nm.us).