New Mexico Police searching for missing teen believed to be in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Police are searching for a teenager who went missing from Northern New Mexico and is believed to be in the El Paso area.

Isabel Robles, 18, was last seen in Las Vegas, New Mexico — about 70 miles west of Santa Fe — on Sunday, December 16. Police believe she may be in the company of three men in a 2005-2007 orange Ford Mustang with front bumper spray painted black and the letters “FTA” on the sides.

Police say they do not have the identity of the three men, but the mustang had two round Marine Corps stickers near the rear license plate and a possible temporary Texas tag.

Robles is described as 5’6″, 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair that is shaved on the side.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 or dial 911.