EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Organic Producers can apply to receive grant scholarships. These educational opportunities are now being offered through the New Mexico Organic Farming Conference (NMOFC).

Up to 18 scholarships will be granted to separate applicants, at up to $1,500 per applicant. Awards will be granted to applicants no more than one time per year, to advance organic production knowledge and education through virtual events or workshop attendance.

“The committee is dedicated to ensuring a continuing successful organic community, and these grants will hopefully provide some meaningful opportunities for organic producers in our industry” said Sage Faulkner, on behalf of the NMOFC committee.

More than one applicant may come from a singular organic-producing farm. Scholarships funds are only applicable for programs in the continental U.S. NMOFC committee members and their families are not eligible for funding.

If interested in applying for a grant scholarship to fund an organic educational program, please email NMOFC@mail.com to request an application. Applications are reviewed monthly by the NMOFC committee and will be accepted and reviewed until all funding is allocated and distributed.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about organic operations within the state, visit the Organic Program page on the NMDA website.

