RUIDOSO, NM (KTSM) – Trevor Hoyle, 27, plead guilty and was sentenced simultaneously earlier this week to 25 years imprisonment in the New Mexico Department of Corrections for second degree murder and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Hoyle additionally pled guilty to a second case to aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and larceny of a firearm.

The plea stems from a situation that developed during the early morning hours of January 15, 2021, when a group gathered at a house, located on Chiracahua Lane in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

One of the men decided he wanted a tattoo and asked if anyone knew someone that could give him a tattoo. Two of the people went to the Mescalero Reservation and picked up Nathaniel Chee, knowing he was talented in art and could perform the tattoo.

Chee was brought back to the home on Chiracahua Lane to perform the tattoo. Approximately 20 minutes after they arrived at the residence with Chee, Trevor Hoyle arrived at the residence with another man.

While the man was receiving the tattoo by Chee, he heard a gunshot and felt something fly past him. The man told officers that he saw Hoyle with a sawed-off .20-gauge shotgun pointing it at Chee, realizing at that moment that Hoyle had just shot Chee in the head.

Hoyle, after shooting Chee, then pointed the shotgun at the man and told him to give him the keys to his truck in addition to his money. The man then gave his keys to his 2009 Ford pick-up truck as well as approximately $40.00 and Hoyle then fled the scene in the truck.

At approximately 9:00 A.M. that same morning of January 15, 2021, with police actively searching for Hoyle in an unmarked unit, they spotted him driving the 2009 Ford pick-up truck on U.S. Highway 70. They immediately called Ruidoso dispatch for back-up as well as a marked unit en route to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

A marked Ruidoso Downs Police Department’s unit got behind Hoyle and engaged its lights and siren. Hoyle appeared as if he was going to pull over, but rather, slowed, and tossed a black shotgun out from his vehicle window. Hoyle then drove away from Ruidoso Downs police officers at a high rate of speed.

While fleeing, he attempted to pass a pick-up truck traveling in the same direction, when he struck the vehicle’s mirror causing it to break. Hoyle failed to pull over after the minor collision and continued to flee. He eventually lost control of the vehicle causing him to strike a tree, which ultimately disabled the pick-up truck.

Officers were then able to detain Hoyle and take him into custody.

The parties appeared for the scheduled Sentencing Hearing on June 24, 2022. Hoyle entered a guilty plea

and was sentenced simultaneously.

The Honorable Judge, Daniel A. Bryant, sentenced Trevor Hoyle to 25

years incarceration for second-degree murder, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary

with a deadly weapon, and larceny of a firearm.

