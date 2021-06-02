EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to visit the Chaparral COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday.
The distribution was planned to take place at Chaparral High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Officials said the tentative date for the second dose is June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
New Mexico Governor to visit COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday
