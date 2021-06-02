New Mexico Governor to visit COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday

by: Tatiana Favela

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks following the end of New Mexico’s annual legislative session on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to visit the Chaparral COVID-19 vaccine distribution Wednesday.

The distribution was planned to take place at Chaparral High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Officials said the tentative date for the second dose is June 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

