New Mexico expected to open by end of June, according to governor

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) — On Wednesday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that New Mexico could open in nine weeks as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Grisham said that 60 percent of eligible New Mexicans are expected to get fully vaccinated by the end of June, meaning the state could open in nine weeks.

“Everyone in the state should be incredibly proud,” Lujan Grisham said. “It will be a lifelong journey, but we should always be winning against COVID and, in fact, New Mexico is.”

According to Grisham, currently, 41.6 percent of all New Mexicans who are eligible (those 16 years and older) are fully vaccinated.

