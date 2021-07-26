New Mexico Dept. of Agriculture verifying New Mexico chile advertisements

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is verifying advertising when it comes to chile being made in New Mexico.

The NMDA points to the New Mexico Chile Advertising Act, which states individuals cannot advertise chile peppers or produces containing chile peppers as New Mexico chile unless they were actually grown in New Mexico.

The act also stipulates that individuals cannot use the name of any city, town, county, village, pueblo, mountain, river or other geographic feature located in New Mexico in a misleading or deceptive manner that states – or reasonably implies – that the chile peppers are, or the product contains, New Mexico chile unless they were grown in New Mexico.

“As New Mexicans, we’re proud of our chile, and if products are advertised as ‘New Mexico’ chile, we want to be sure that is indeed the case,” said New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte. “The New Mexico Chile Advertising Act was created through legislation, and it’s our job at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture to educate our hard-working producers in the state about the act, so they are in compliance.”

NMDA Standards and Consumer Services Division staff inspects fresh and processed chile products to verify they meet the criteria set forth in the act.

Currently, there are over 200 registered vendors and products, and a list may be found at www.nmda.nmsu.edu/new-mexico-chile-verified/.

Both New Mexico fresh and processed chile registration forms are available at www.nmda.nmsu.edu/new-mexico-chile-labeling-registration/. There is no fee to register. Once successfully registered with NMDA, vendors and products are eligible to enter the various chile competitions held in the state.

For more information, contact the NMDA Standards and Consumer Services Division at 575-646-1616 or nmchile@nmda.nmsu.edu.

To view the act in its entirety, visit https://www.nmda.nmsu.edu/nmda-homepage/laws-regulations/weights-measures/.