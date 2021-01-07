El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Thursday a new option for those people who have any questions regarding vaccine registration.
Users who have questions or would like support with the registration process — including New Mexicans who do not have internet access — can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions and then option 4 for tech support.
Users who have other vaccine-related questions can call 1-855-600-3453 and simply press option 0 for vaccine questions.
“New Mexico is working to deliver vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to register — and we are pleased to provide in-person support to assist with that process,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.
Nearly 300,000 New Mexicans have registered for the vaccine at the state’s website: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.
Latest Headlines
- Jamal Bieniemy behind the wheel for Terry’s UTEP squad
- UTEP women look to upset Rice on the road
- ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ scholarship contest taking applications
- New Mexico Department of Health announces new support hotline for COVID-19 vaccines
- Lubbock man sentenced to prison, selling the gun used in Odessa mass murder