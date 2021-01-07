New Mexico Department of Health announces new support hotline for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Thursday a new option for those people who have any questions regarding vaccine registration.

Users who have questions or would like support with the registration process — including New Mexicans who do not have internet access — can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions and then option 4 for tech support.

Users who have other vaccine-related questions can call 1-855-600-3453 and simply press option 0 for vaccine questions.

“New Mexico is working to deliver vaccines as quickly and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to register — and we are pleased to provide in-person support to assist with that process,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Nearly 300,000 New Mexicans have registered for the vaccine at the state’s website: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org.

