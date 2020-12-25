New Mexico COVID-19 update: Doña Ana reports 145 new virus cases, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 145 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

In total, the State reported 1,465 additional COVID-19 cases, with 3 new cases in Lincoln County and 13 new cases in Otero County.

The Department of Health on Friday also reported 36 additional deaths in New Mexico, one coming from Doña Ana County and one from Otero County. One patient had underlying conditions and the other one was hospitalized.

The patient from Doña Ana County was a women in her 80s and the patient from Otero was a man in his 80s.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 36.

In total, Doña Ana County has had a total of 16,910 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 1,000 cases and Otero County has had 2,072 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.