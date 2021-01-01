New Mexico COVID-19 update: Doña Ana reports 118 new virus cases, 5 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 118 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

In total, the State reported 1,684 additional COVID-19 cases, with 20 new cases in Lincoln County and 36 new cases in Otero County.

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported 41 additional deaths in New Mexico, five coming from Doña Ana County. Three patients were hospitalized with underlying conditions, one was just hospitalized and the other patient was not hospitalized but had underlying conditions.

The patients from Doña Ana County included a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s, two men in their 70s, and a man in his 80’s.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 41.

In total, Doña Ana County has had a total of 17,476 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 1,040 cases and Otero County has had 2,161 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

Latest Headlines