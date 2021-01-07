New Mexico COVID-19 update: Doña Ana reports 117 new virus cases, 1 new death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 117 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

In total, the State reported 1,841 additional COVID-19 cases, with 19 new cases in Lincoln County and 52 new cases in Otero County.

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported 39 additional deaths in New Mexico, one coming from Doña Ana County. The patient was a woman in her 70’s and was hospitalized with underlying conditions.

The number of deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 is now at 297.

Doña Ana County has had a total of 18,376 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 1,109 cases and Otero County has had 2,308 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

