New Mexico COVID-19 update: Doña Ana reports 106 new virus cases, 3 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Sunday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County.

In total, the State reported 751 additional COVID-19 cases, with 4 new cases in Lincoln County and 16 new cases in Otero County.

The Department of Health on Sunday also reported 22 additional deaths in New Mexico, three coming from Doña Ana County. The patients were all women, two in their 80’s and one in her 90’s. Two of the women were hospitalized.

The number of deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 is now at 2,932.

Doña Ana County has had a total of 19,852 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 1,253 cases and Otero County has had 2,605 cases.

For a more detailed look at COVID data in New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

