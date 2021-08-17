New Mexico announces temporary mask requirement

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The governor of New Mexico is once again re-implementing the indoor mask mandate as the country battles the new contagious Delta Variant of COVID-19.

Facemasks will have to be worn in all public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Governor Grisham also announced the state will also require all workers in certain medical close-contact settings to be vaccinated.

The governor says the mandates are to prevent the state from going backwards.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.