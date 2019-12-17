New membership options available at Ascarate Golf Course

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Commissioners approved new membership options for people who use the county golf course at Ascarate Park on Monday.

During a previous County Commissioners meeting, some people asked why they had to pay to enter the park if they already paid dues to play golf. After some research, Commissioners came up with a solution for people to pay quarterly fees instead of daily fees.

“Previously there wasn’t an option for couples, so if there’s a couple that’s interested in golfing on a quarterly basis — it just provides that option. It also provides a family option if there are individuals who would like to do that,” Commissioner Vince Perez said.

The new membership options were immediately effective.