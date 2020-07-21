New mega-drive thru testing sites open on Monday in East, Lower Valley due to high number of COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the demand for testing still high in El Paso, the State of Texas opened up two new mega drive-thru testing sites.



As we’ve reported, these are located at EPPC’s Valle Verde Campus and SISD’s Student Activities Complex. The City said these new sites will allow for up to a thousand tests a day in efforts to get more tests done in a timely manner.

“So now that they have a larger footprint, they’re able to have multiple lanes and have multiple samples at the same time,” Mario D’Agostino, Fire Chief and the City’s Emergency Management Director said during City Council’s Special meeting.



The new testing locations were planned to accommodate the high demand of COVID-19 testing in El Paso County.

“Their through point is a lot faster. This morning I believe they had an initial slow start, but it was about 30 in the first 30 minutes. So about one a minute. It needs to be better than that and they’re working on that process and that’s part of this improvement going forward,” D’Agostino shared.



No appointments are required for the testing sites, which means they run on a first come first serve basis. However, once daily capacity is reached, locations will close for the day.

“Now that it’s open to all we have people showing up rather early and so the lines are getting long. That’s part of the move over as well is we had them set up at locations that were perfect for appointments but not the large capacity of people just coming as they please and getting in line,” D’Agostino said.



The Fire Chief said 50% of the new spikes in COVID-19 cases were on the Eastside and Lower Valley.



City Rep. Peter Svarzbein said it’s important to make sure all areas of the community are being considered when it comes to testing at large, “It really feels like we need to be having a much more systemic and robust approach coming from the city for testing in our community. In underserved areas, in locations and abilities for people with or without a car to best tested.”



The sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until July 31. These two larger locations are replacing the ones at Memorial Swimming Pool, Marty Robbins, Pavo Real and Haskins recreation centers.