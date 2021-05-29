New master-planned community coming to Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Franklin Mountain Communities has planned a 2,313-acre master-planned community for Northeast El Paso.

Campo del Sol, located near Painted Dunes Golf Course, will have about 9,500 residential units at completion, including entry-level homes, move-up homes and homes for rent. Single-family homes, as well as multi-family and age-restricted homes will be included at Camnpo del Sol.

Master-planned communities, or MPCs, are different from residential developments because of the amenities offered and are intended to be self-contained environments. Campo del Sol is no different, as amenities will include open space, a community center, school sites and commercial development.

“This master-planned community is very unique to El Paso and we intend to make it first-class in every way,” Paul Foster, majority investor in the project, said in a news release. “We are committed to developing a community that will not only set the stage for quality growth in North El Paso, but also continue the tremendous renaissance of our city and its quality of life.”

The first phase of the project will include more than 2,500 homes, a 10-acre park, walking trails, 4-acre resort-style amenity center with a lazy river, splash pad, activity pool and food truck parking. Developer Franklin Mountain Communities and land development company Scarborough Lane Development said at least 135 acres will be used for open space, park land or trails.

Developers are making designing infrastructure and improvements to the land and plan to break ground on the MPC this summer. Homes will be available by Spring 2022.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.