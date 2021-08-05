New local basketball and fitness gym opening in East El Paso

SAITAMA, JAPAN – JULY 31: A detail photograph of the official Tokyo 2020 Olympic Basketball during the second half of a Men’s Basketball Preliminary Round Group A game between the United States and Czech Republic on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on July 31, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Borderland is welcoming a new addition to the local fitness scene opening this weekend in East El Paso.

House of Hoopz and Muscle Confusion Gym (11101 Armour Dr.) is having its grand opening Saturday, August 7 from noon to 7 pm that will feature appearances by local basketball stars, food trucks, and performances by Mel’s Labyrinth and DJ LEX.

The gym is being opened by Marcos and Belinda Garcia, a husband and wife team, to provide the Borderland with a healthy family environment where families can be active and spend time together.

The Garcias wanted to create a place where kids can practice and play basketball in the same space that their parents are working out in.

Both Marcos and Belinda have a love of fitness that they’re excited to extend to the community, while also paying it forward where they can.

Marcos, House of Hoopz cofounder, grew up in a single mother household and oftentimes could not afford to participate in basketball leagues.

He loved the game, but was unable to join a team until attending Ysleta High School where he learned the fundamentals.

Marcos says that House of Hoopz will develop players of all ages to help prepare them to make to their school’s teams at the middle, high school, and collegiate levels.

The goal is to cultivate players who have what it takes to make it to professional leagues.

Belinda, Muscle Confusion cofounder, found a passion for fitness at a young age, and a medical condition necessitates fitness being a part of her daily life.

She’s been training for more than 20 years at local YMCAs and independently, while also working with a multitude of clients that include professional boxers, basketball, football, and soccer players to cancer survivors.

Belinda is committed to developing long-term fitness goals and results while also growing a community for clients.

The gym will do that by alleviating some of the stress of commuting to different locations for physical activity and give families more time together.

The Garcias have also established a program for families who cannot afford to send their children to play.

“House of Hoopz believes every child who wants the opportunity to play basketball should have one. So, the gym is committing to an Adopt a Team and an Adopt a Child program, where a gym sponsor will pay the fee for a team or player who cannot afford the fee to join a league or a team,” reads a statement sent to KTSM 9 News.

House of Hoopz will offer:

Competitive leagues (Kinder through Varsity) for boys and girls that are general City league teams

D-League/Developmental League (in-house league to develop players) is designed to introduce the game of basketball to boys and girls ages 3-14

Men’s And Women’s Leagues (Open League 18+ and 30 and over)

Monthly basketball camps

Gym pros including Walter Hairston (Former Chapin HS standout and Semi Pro Player, AKA Walt), Tavaris Watts (Former UTEP standout, AKA Watts), Mike Thompson (Former Semi Pro Mexican League Player and Mentor, AKA Boogie), Jesus Mendoza (Former Hanks HS Standout and Southwest Desert Cats Pro – EPTX) and Harris Kirk (Played Texas A&M 2005-2009)

Muscle Confusion will offer:

Trainings in cycling, kickboxing, HIIT class, Zumba, CrossFit, core, Tabata, yoga, weight training, personal training and other fitness classes

Body Sculpting Treatments/Body Treatments

Kid Drop Zone Available – Drop your child off so you can workout

Instructors include Belinda Garcia, Marcos Garcia, Louie Magana, Zumba Con Ruth, Shem Prieto and more

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.