New lawsuits filed on behalf of Walmart victim’s family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The family of Angie Englisbee, one of the 22 victims of the August 3 shooting, is filing a lawsuit against the accused shooter and anyone who may have encouraged his manifesto.

The family says they’re filing the civil lawsuit in order to honor their mother and bring a stop to the hate.

Tuesday morning, a press conference was held by two of Englisbee’s children and their attorney, James ‘Jim’ Scherr with Scherr Legate Law Firm in El Paso.

Scherr explained that the lawsuit will go after not just Crusius, but those who may have fueled his hate to commit the Walmart shooting. According to the law firm, Crusius’s parents and grandparents are also being sued as Crusius lived with them before the shooting.

“That motive that this shooter was ingulfed in, with those who worked with him, that helped write that manifesto and create those ideas is something important to address in this lawsuit, to bring justice to stop the hate,” Scherr said.

The Englisbee family says the alleged shooter’s hate was fueled by others.

“Hate is not something that we’re born with. Somebody festered and brewed something inside this guy some way, somehow. And he came to El Paso with a lot of malice and hate and evil intent to hurt. My mom was in the way and she was murdered and we just want this to stop,” William Englisbee said.

The attorneys are petitioning to obtain the phone and computer of the accused shooter to find information and identify those who may have supported the alleged shooter.

The Englisbee family says they are opening their litigation to the families of other victims, telling KTSM those families are more than welcome to join the suits.