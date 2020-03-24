New hospital visitor policy worries expecting mothers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – COVID-19 precautions are affecting expectant mothers as local hospitals are tightening their visitor policies.

KTSM spoke with a local woman who says she doesn’t know what to expect when her big day comes as COVID-19 continues to spread and hospitals aren’t allowing any visitors.

Local hospitals such as UMC, Las Palmas, Del Sol, and the Hospitals of Providence are not allowing any visitors as a safety precaution, with the exception of laboring and post-partum patients.​

Those patients are only allowed one visitor, and they must be over 18 years old. ​

A local woman said she doesn’t know how the virus can affect her or her unborn baby, so she hasn’t left the house.​

When it comes to delivery, she says she is happy she can have her partner by her side but feels scared to not have other members of her family there for support.

“Well in my previous pregnancy I had the whole family there in the delivery room, it was my mom and my husband so it does suck knowing, well it doesn’t suck only my husband can be there but you know moms are supposed to be there to calm your nerves down and they’ve been through this and help you through it,” Danyella Jaramillo, an expectant mother said.

Although frustrated with the precautions, Jaramillo says she understands why these regulations are in place, especially since knowledge about COVID-19 and how it affects newborns is limited.

Reports from other cities like New York where the virus is deeply spread say some healthcare systems are not even allowing partners into the delivery rooms and are testing all admitted expectant mothers for the virus.