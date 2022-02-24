EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hakes Brothers this week announced the opening of The Trails at Metro 1, the first phase of a luxury new home community situated in northeast Las Cruces.

Encompassing 111 of the community’s total 250 homesites, this first phase will be released in planned segments.

The Trails at Metro 1 are under construction and will be located at 6261 Bayberry Road in Las Cruces, NM.

Builders share that the new community, located adjacent to Red Hawk Golf Club, is close to new schools, shopping, fitness centers, and restaurants.

In addition to providing access to employment and services, the scenic setting along Highway 70 connects residents to a multitude of outdoor activities associated with the nearby Organ Mountains.



The product offering includes open-concept, single-story homes ranging from 1,630 to 2,740 square feet with upscale, family-friendly appointments. As interest in The Trails of Metro 1 continues to mount, plans are already underway for Phase 2, which will launch in the spring of 2022 with a different home collection.

This location is second to none.

Along with having all the amenities of a master-planned community, it provides the convenience people need in a beautiful mountain-view setting. Niel Campbell, President of Hakes Brothers’ Rio Grande Division









The Trails at Metro 1



For more information about The Trails at Metro 1, including home tours and a community overview,

potential buyers and Realtors are invited to visit the Hakes Brothers website.

