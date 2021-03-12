New golf carts available for golfers at Ascarte Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New gas golf carts have arrived at Ascarate Golf Course for golfers to use.

The County Commissioners Court approved a 60-month lease for 90 new golf carts on March 9.

Golfers at Ascarte will notice the new golf carts have an upgraded design, get better gas mileage and even have a spot to set your phone.

According to the El Paso County Parks and Recreation, the previous golf carts were used by golfers for an average of eight hours a day and have been leased since 2016. The older golf carts will be returned to the Yamaha dealership.